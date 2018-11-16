Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $567,000 Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFIN opened at $16.86 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

