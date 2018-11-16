Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,000 Shares of South State Corp (SSB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in South State were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in South State by 109.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in South State by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in South State by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in South State by 17.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State Corp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.07 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

