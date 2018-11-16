Gardner Denver (GDI) Receives Average Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their average rating on shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Desjardins currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of Gardner Denver stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.20 and a beta of 1.03. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 154.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 114.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Gardner Denver during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.