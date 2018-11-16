GasLog (GLOG) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised GasLog from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. DNB Markets raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GasLog from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 27,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,895. GasLog has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,976.00 and a beta of 1.01.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in GasLog by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,487,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,876,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

