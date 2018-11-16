GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $401,869.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,908,163 shares of company stock valued at $48,424,248. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

