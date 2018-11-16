General American Investors (GAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.45

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 1391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Get General American Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Rodney B. Berens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $148,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $49,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,187.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 285,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 523,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/general-american-investors-gam-hits-new-12-month-low-at-31-45.html.

About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.