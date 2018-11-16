General Dynamics Co. (GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.87. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

GD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.06. 1,583,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $164.76 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

In other news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $15,104,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

