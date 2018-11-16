General Electric (GE) Stake Decreased by Cynosure Advisors LLC

Cynosure Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,362 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 16.1% of Cynosure Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cynosure Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $59,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 182,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 73.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 159,132 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $191,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

