General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Lowered by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

