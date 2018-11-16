General Motors (GM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, General Motors reported third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $1.87, which came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the prior-year quarter figure. Also, the top line was higher than both the estimate the year ago quarter figure. The quarter witnessed robust performance across all new full-size trucks and crossovers in North America. The company’s capital allocation strategy, initiatives to make its vehicles more advanced, safer and fuel efficient and focus on technology development are likely to benefit. Its restructuring activities are also expected to benefit in the long run. Also, the company is raising investment in emerging markets to boost global sales.”

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.79.

GM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 11,679,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,551,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,263,000 after buying an additional 11,218,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,922,000 after buying an additional 7,578,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,079,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $507,718,000 after buying an additional 188,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after buying an additional 2,394,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,782,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

