Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Insider Sells $255,540.00 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Vaughn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 8th, James J. Vaughn sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7,889.00 and a beta of 0.44. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 75,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 38.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

