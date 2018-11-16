Gerdau (GGB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.35. 17,409,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 11,478,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Gerdau by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gerdau (GGB) Trading 7.1% Higher” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/gerdau-ggb-trading-7-1-higher.html.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.