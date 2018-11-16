Gevo (GEVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

GEVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Gevo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.74. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, analysts predict that Gevo will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 254.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 404,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gevo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 69.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

