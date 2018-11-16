Gifto Market Cap Reaches $23.46 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Gifto has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00141857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00228105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.56 or 0.10283004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,819,169 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Kryptono, Bibox, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, Upbit, Allbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

