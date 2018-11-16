Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after buying an additional 12,818,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,754,000 after buying an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,450,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,118,000 after buying an additional 190,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,256,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,514,000 after buying an additional 1,317,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

