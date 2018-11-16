Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GAIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 2,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,714. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $321.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 168.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 91,816 shares in the company, valued at $912,651.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 43.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

