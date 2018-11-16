Global Financial Private Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) Stock

Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/global-financial-private-capital-llc-invests-208000-in-spdr-sp-transportation-etf-xtn-stock.html.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.