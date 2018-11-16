Global Financial Private Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Stock

Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

BSJK stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

