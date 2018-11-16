Global Financial Private Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $200.57 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.33, for a total transaction of $1,731,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,844 shares of company stock worth $15,742,129 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

