Global Payments (GPN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $71,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,453.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,955 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,905,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global Payments by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,204,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.