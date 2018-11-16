Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 58,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

SNSR stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

