Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 391.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

