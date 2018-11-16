GlobalCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 (GLC)

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One GlobalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,439.00 and $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00022934 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GlobalCoin Profile

GlobalCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official website is www.globalcoin.info. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

