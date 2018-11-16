Globant (GLOB) Issues Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Globant had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $134.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.72 million.

NYSE GLOB opened at $52.01 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Globant alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 938,780 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,423,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 474,011 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,822,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 916,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,066,000 after buying an additional 421,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/globant-glob-issues-earnings-results.html.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.