Glu Mobile (GLUU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

GLUU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 224,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,827. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $322,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,978 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.