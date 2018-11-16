Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.25.

Shares of GS stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.26. 177,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,679. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12 month low of C$10.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.05.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$29.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gluskin Sheff + Associates will post 1.39000001521898 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Lockhart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

