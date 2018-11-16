Godaddy (GDDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported weak profits in the third quarter. Higher expenses incurred on acquisitions and international expansion impacted profits. Also, significant competition remains a headwind. Heavy debt burden is also a matter of concern. However, new product introductions and improving customer base led to strong revenues in the quarter. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from acquisitions remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. Notably, the stock has outperformed the indusrty it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Godaddy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Godaddy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.87.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,427. Godaddy has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $88,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,482,830.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,345 in the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.