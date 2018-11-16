Golden Dawn Minerals (GOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 102000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

