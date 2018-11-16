Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) SVP Thomas Edwin Haas Acquires 2,200 Shares

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Thomas Edwin Haas acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 394,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,286. The firm has a market cap of $400.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Golden Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 509,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

