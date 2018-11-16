Golden Queen Mining Co. (TSE:GQM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Golden Queen Mining (GQM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/golden-queen-mining-gqm-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-13.html.

About Golden Queen Mining (TSE:GQM)

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Queen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Queen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.