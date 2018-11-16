Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys 713,610 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 713,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,197.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EGLE opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 342,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 612.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 895,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 249,276 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

