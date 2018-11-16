Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Holdings Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

GS opened at $200.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

