Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€29.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.97 ($39.50).

EVK opened at €26.66 ($31.00) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

