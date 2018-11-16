Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,880,000 after buying an additional 310,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $3,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at $39,209,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $6,219,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

