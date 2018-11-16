Graviocoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,561.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,561.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00143987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00231561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.19 or 0.10209308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 901,199,473 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

