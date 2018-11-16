Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) Director Michael James Young Sells 1,000 Shares

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director Michael James Young sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.09, for a total value of C$51,090.00.

Shares of TSE:GC traded up C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$51.00. 251,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,291. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$28.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$305.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 3.01999981169693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Great Canadian Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.42.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

