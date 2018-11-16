Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of GECC opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $439,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.28% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

