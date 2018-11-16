Great Elm Capital (GECC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,201. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 2,276,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $17,185,906.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned 1.63% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

