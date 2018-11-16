Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) by GBX (1.70) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 711 ($9.29) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 702 ($9.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 674.86 ($8.82).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

