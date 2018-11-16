Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit Sells 9,860 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $783,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,729.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 1,051,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,161. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Green Dot by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 299,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

