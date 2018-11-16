Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CRO Brett Narlinger Sells 5,000 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Green Dot stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 1,051,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,161. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Green Dot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price target on Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on Green Dot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/green-dot-co-gdot-cro-brett-narlinger-sells-5000-shares.html.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.