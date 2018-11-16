Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Group 1 Automotive earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Group 1 Automotive’s ranking:

Shares of GPI stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,903.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $1,986,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

