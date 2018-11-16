GSENetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $271,757.00 (GSE)

GSENetwork (CURRENCY:GSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GSENetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. GSENetwork has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $271,757.00 worth of GSENetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GSENetwork has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00058660 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001258 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GSENetwork Profile

GSENetwork is a token. GSENetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. GSENetwork’s official website is gse.network. The Reddit community for GSENetwork is /r/GSENetwork. GSENetwork’s official Twitter account is @gselabofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GSENetwork is medium.com/@gselabofficial.

GSENetwork Token Trading

GSENetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSENetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GSENetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GSENetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

