Gulf Marine Services (GMS) PT Lowered to GBX 40 at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GMS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Gulf Marine Services in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Numis Securities lowered their target price on Gulf Marine Services from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

GMS opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.47) on Monday. Gulf Marine Services has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.25 ($0.98).

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

