Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.59 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. OTR Global lowered Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.28.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

