GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,850 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THR. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THR opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.62. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

