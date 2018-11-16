Hanger (HNGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNGR. ValuEngine lowered Hanger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Hanger has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.07 million.

In other Hanger news, SVP Thomas E. Hartman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.