Harris Co. (HRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.38.

HRS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

HRS opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.29. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $138.08 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harris will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $3,025,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $7,935,987 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,918,000 after acquiring an additional 377,269 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 5,847.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 313,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 28.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,521,000 after acquiring an additional 256,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 3,472.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 231.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 192,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

