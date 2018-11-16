Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 106,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

