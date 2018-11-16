Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biogen by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Biogen by 21,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 662,120 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,746,000 after purchasing an additional 366,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,080,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $321.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

